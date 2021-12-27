MANILA — The Philippines' total number of acquired COVID-19 vaccines has breached the 200 million mark after it received 587,800 Moderna jabs on Monday.

The fresh shipment of the US-made vaccines, donated by Germany through the COVAX Facility initiative, arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport past 4 p.m.

Vaccine czar Sec. Carlito Galvez thanked Berlin, the UN-backed initiative, and the European Union for their vaccine donations to the Philippines, saying they helped Filipinos get "more than enough" jabs to fight the pandemic.

He also expressed his gratitude to the US, France, Spain, Austria, the Netherlands, Sweden, and various local organizations for supporting the COVAX initiative.

"To our bilateral partners like the EU, China, Japan, UK, UAE, Brunei, Russia, Australia, Poland, South Korea, and Argentina who directly ship their donations to the Philippines. And to our ever reliable private sector partners and local government units for pulling their resources to allow the country to purchase more vaccines, (thank you very much)," Galvez said.

“The supply is more than enough to completely inoculate 100 million people nationwide, including the inoculation of booster shots."

According to Galvez, a total of 202,660,355 coronavirus vaccine doses have been delivered to the country since February this year.

As of Monday, the Philippines has fully immunized at least 47.1 million of its 109 million population.

The government aims to achieve complete vaccination for 54 million people before the end of December, 77 million by the first quarter of next year, 90 million by the second quarter, and the rest of population by the third quarter.