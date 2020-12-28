Nurses on COVID vaccination of PSG: ‘Parang inapi yung health workers’

MANILA — The Filipino Nurses United (FNU) on Monday expressed disappointment over reports that members of the Presidential Security Group were vaccinated already against COVID-19.

“Parang inapi naman nila yung health workers. Talagang pinakita nila na hindi priority. Aside from that, yung mga benefits na hindi pa natatanggap,” FNU Treasurer Jaymmee de Guzman told ABS-CBN News during a video call.

(It’s like they’re maltreating health workers. They showed that we are not a priority. Aside from that, we haven't received some benefits yet.)

De Guzman herself has been serving as an emergency room nurse at the San Lazaro Hospital, one of the first facilities in the Philippines to accommodate COVID-19 patients.

The FNU and other groups have long been clamoring for better working conditions and benefits for health workers, especially those in the frontlines against COVID-19.

De Guzman said while she does not know what the reason was behind the PSG’s prioritization, she said the government should remember that “we are still under attack at yung mga humaharap ay mga health workers (those facing the enemy are health workers).

“Unahin naman sana yung mga health worker,” she said. “Nakaka-disappoint. Nakakagalit.”

(I hope they prioritize health workers. It is disappointing and enraging.)

De Guzman said though it is actually not surprising since it has happened before — when government officials, according to her, were seemingly given priority when it came to testing.

She pointed out that other countries have been able to prioritize the vaccination of health workers.

So far, there have been 13,510 health workers in the country who were infected with COVID-19, of whom, 76 died.

De Guzman said if health workers with insurance are not prioritized, she wonders how indigent patients will have early access to COVID-19 vaccines.

“We should benefit from the billions of funds allotted for COVID-19,” she said in Filipino. “And hopefully the government will explain themselves because they owe it to us.”