Some soldiers already inoculated against COVID-19, say officials

MANILA - Under orders of President Rodrigo Duterte, some members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines already received shots of the COVID-19 vaccine, officials confirmed Monday.

"I know of some po but I could just not disclose the unit. I know po, personally I know na meron nang nabukunahan sa hanay po ng Armed Forces," Philippine Army chief Lieutenant General Cirilito Sobejana said in an interview with radio DWIZ.

"Of course our president is our Commander-in-chief sa Armed Forces of the Philippines ano, I should say that its from the chain of command of the Armed Forces," he added.

In a separate interview, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año also confirmed that some soldiers already received experimental coronavirus candidate developed by Chinese drug maker Sinopharm.

"Meron nga (They have). I will confirm that pero 'di ko lang puwede sabihin 'yong pangalan nila unless sila mismo [mag-confirm] (but I can't divulge their names unless they confirm it themselves)," he told Teleradyo.

Sobejana said those who were inoculated had no hesitations about getting the vaccine, which was yet to be approved for use by the Food and Drug administration.

"Meron naman po sigurong paliwanag yung mga doktor na nagbigay ng bakuna sa kanila at hindi po sila nag-alinlangan," he added.

(Doctors probably oriented them. There were no hesitations.)

Sobejana said of those who received the vaccine, some were officials and non-commissioned officers. All of them are considered frontliners, he added.

"May panangga na sila pwedeng isalang sa pagbabantay sa borders," he said, without revealing details of how many already received the vaccine.

(They are now protected against the virus. They can be deployed in borders.)

Año meanwhile said some soldiers and members of the Presidential Security Group (PSG) had already been vaccinated because they were frontliners.

"Wala naman daw [side effects]. Although ang nadinig natin, parang ikalawang dose ay medyo nagkaroon sila ng sore throat for a day or 2 then after no'n wala na. Okay naman daw sila," he said.

(There are no reported [side effects]. From what we've heard, in their second dose, they experienced sore throat for a day or 2 then none after it. They were fine.)

- With reports from Davinci Maru, ABS-CBN News