Some 13,000 Filipino health workers contracted COVID-19: DOH data

Healthworkers wait for test samples outside The Lord’s Grace Medical and Industrial Clinic, a molecular diagnostic laboratory in Pasay City on September 29, 2020. The privately owned facility which can process 2,000 tests per day, partnered with the local government to accommodate individuals wishing to get tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID19). George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The number of health workers in the Philippines infected with COVID-19 rose to more than 13,000 this week, according to the latest Department of Health data.

DOH’s situationer report on Tuesday showed that the number has gone up to 13,053 although only 1.2% or 157 are active cases.

The rest are mostly recovered health workers at 12,820 or have died (76).

Of the active cases, more than half or 89 have mild symptoms, 40 are asymptomatic, 14 have severe symptoms, 11are in critical condition and 3 have moderate symptoms.

Based on the weekly report released on Sunday, nurses are still among those with the most number of cases at 4,596 although doctors (total of 2,169) have the most number of fatalities at 31.

Other medical professional topping the list of health workers with COVID are nursing assistants at 977, medical technologists at 645, midwives at 427, and radiologic technologists at 269. The count of other professions can be seen in the graph below (updated as of Monday).

While at the peak of the pandemic, health workers were almost 20% of the total number of cases in the Philippines.

Health workers are now only 3% of the total number of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines.