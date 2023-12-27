Revelers light up firecrackers to welcome 2018 in Titay, Zamboanga Sibugay on Jan. 1, 2018. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Philippines has tallied 75 cases of fireworks related injuries 5 days before New Year revelries, the Department of Health said on Wednesday.

The agency said the patients were between 6 and 55 years old, most of them male.

Out of the total, 23 cases were recorded from December 26 to the morning of December 27, the DOH said.

All of the new cases occurred in homes or on the streets. Most involved the use of illegal fireworks, the agency said.

The new cases included 2 amputations due to illegal pla-pla lit by male teenagers who lost their fingers, the DOH added.

The health department has recorded a total of 6 amputations due to fireworks this holiday season.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

"Ang paputok ay hindi laruan. Maganda silang tingnan, ngunit nakamamatay na hawakan," the DOH reminded the public.

"Dapat magregalo ng kumpletong mga kamay at daliri sa kanilang mga anak ang bawat magulang. Ang mga ama at kuya ay dapat maging halimbawa para sa mga kabataang lalaki sa kanilang pamilya," it added.

Filipinos typically usher in the New Year with noisemakers and fireworks supposedly to ward off bad luck and scare away evil spirits.

New Year festivities are expected to ramp up as merry-goers seek to make up for lost time due to restrictions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic in the last three to four years.

The interior department has urged local authorities to promote community fireworks displays and refrain from lighting up fireworks at home.