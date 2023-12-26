AFP: Proposed construction at Ayungin will be inter-agency effort

Armed Forces of the Philippines' Western Command handout photo/File

MANILA — The Armed Forces of the Philippines said Tuesday that plans to construct a permanent structure at Ayungin Shoal will involve an inter-agency program, since it will not be a military structure.



This, after Sen. Sonny Angara confirmed in news reports that lawmakers have allocated funds in the 2024 national budget for the building of a structure at the shoal, which is part of the municipality of Kalayaan in Palawan.



"Siguro po pagpa-planuhan pa 'yan — it should be an inter-agency program kasi ang name-mention na structure is a para siyang shelter para sa mga fisherfolks, and therefore it will involve different agencies," Col. Medel Aguilar, AFP spokesperson, said.



"Now, kami sa AFP, we’ll be ready to undertake or perform the task we will be given in the implementation of that project," he added.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Former Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio has said that the Philippines should build a civilian structure such as a lighthouse or marine research center on Ayungin Shoal, where BRP Sierra Madre has been grounded.

Carpio said a civilian structure could be used to protect the marine environment amid reports of rampant coral harvesting by Chinese vessels and increased aggression by Beijing in the area.

The Philippines has been sending civilian ships to resupply troops stationed on Sierra Madre to avoid militarizing the West Philippine Sea issue.