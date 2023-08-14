China reiterates Ayungin Shoal claim

Philippine Coast Guard vessel MRRV-4402 maneuvers as a Chinese Coast Guard vessel (CCGV) blocks from port side at a distance approximately 100 yards while the PCG vessel navigates within 12 nautical miles of Ayungin shoal in this photo taken last June 30 and issued on July 5, 2023. Photo courtesy of Philippine Coast Guard/File

MANILA - The Chinese Embassy’s Deputy Chief of Mission in the Philippines, Zhou Zhiyong, reiterated Beijing’s explanation on the August 5 incident near around Ayungin Shoal.

The incident involved the China Coast Guard, Chinese navy and militia vessels against 2 small Philippine resupply chartered boats and two Philippine Coast Guard vessels.

Zhou claimed that Ayungin or Ren’ai Reef is part of China’s Nansha Islands, one of the territories given back to China by Japan after World War 2.

He said this is contained in both the Potsdam and Cairo Declaration, which reads: "...all territories Japan has seized from the Chinese, including those of Nansha Islands and Xisha Islands, shall be restored to China.”

Zhou also reiterated an alleged promise by the Philippine government to tow away the “beached” BRP Sierra Madre from Ayungin Shoal, despite President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. already saying he is not aware of any promise and that if there is any, he is rescinding it.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has also clarified that the beaching of BRP Sierra Madre in 1999 was a response to China’s illegal occupation of the Panganiban or Mischief Reef, which now holds China’s biggest air and naval base in the Spartly Islands.

China, meanwhile, is urging the Philippines to go back to the negotiating table.

“Unfortunately, beginning early this year, the Philippine government refused to acknowledge and implement the existing consensus and started to take a series of unilateral actions. Despite this, the Chinese side suggested earlier this year that the two sides shall discuss measures to strengthen the management of the situation of Ren’ai Reef as early as possible to ensure peace and tranquility in the relevant waters. We also provided the Philippine side with a draft proposal. We are still waiting for the formal response from the Philippine side,” Zhou said.

The DFA has yet to comment on the said proposal. But National Security Council Assistant Director General Jonathan Malaya said the Philippines continues to welcome talks with China while asserting sovereign rights in waters that it clearly has jurisdiction over.

According to Malaya, this is all in accordance with Marcos Jr.’s position.

“Ang lahat ng statements namin sa National Task Force West Philippine Sea is consistent with the President’s guidance. Syempre hindi naman kami magsasalita na parang sa amin lang ito…We will resupply, we will do what is necessary to keep our troops provisioned and supplied and we will be ready for any eventuality but we will not back down kasi atin yan,” said Malaya.

Malaya also said the Armed Forces of the Philippines gave its assurance that the Philippine troops in Ayungin Shoal remain in high spirits and morale.

For retired Associate Justice Antonio Carpio, the Philippines should not fall for China’s psychological warfare.

“Sovereign nga eh sovereign rights atin yon we don't have to ask anybody…that’s the psy war of China, either it’s war or you cooperate with us. Wala namang ganyan. Look at Malaysia, look at Indonesia. Pag magpatakot tayo talo tayo,” Carpio said.

He said Malaysia and Indonesia were successful in surveying oil in their exclusive economic zones with the help of allied countries and despite repeated threats from China.



The Chinese embassy, meanwhile, however echoed Beijing’s accusation that the US has been inciting the Philippines to push for its claim in Ayungin by supporting its reinforcement efforts of the warship and by providing assistance and support.

