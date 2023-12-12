Watch more on iWantTFC

The Philippines should build a civilian structure such as a lighthouse or marine research center on Ayungin Shoal amid increased aggression by Chinese vessels in the area, former Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio said Tuesday.

Carpio said resupply missions to the BRP Sierra Madre at Ayungin Shoal are considered military in nature and are outside the jurisdiction of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

"[Dapat] we put up a civilian structure at Ayungin Shoal. Halimbawa we put up a lighthouse or marine scientific research center kasi Ayungin is part of our exclusive economic zone. Tayo lang ang pwedeng magtayong istraktura doon exclusively under UNCLOS," Carpio said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.

"Dapat 'yun ang gawin natin. Instead of sending military supplies, we will be sending later on civilian supplies. Iko-convert natin 'yung activity from military to civilian by putting up lighthouse at saka marine research center kasi under UNCLOS, sabi ng tribunal, that’s part of our EEZ. Dapat protektahan natin 'yan."

Carpio said a civilian structure could be used to protect the marine environment amid reports of rampant coral harvesting by Chinese vessels.

"Pag hininto tayo while bringing in the materials for the lighthouse or marine research center, we can go now to the tribunal kasi may jurisdiction ang tribunal. Pag military activity, wala silang jurisdiction. Kaya nga i-convert natin into civilian activity, kapag hinarang tayo, meron tayong pupuntahan."

The Philippines and China traded accusations on Sunday (December 10) over a collision of their vessels in the West Philippine Sea as tensions over claims in the vital waterway escalate.

The Philippine coast guard accused China of firing water cannons and ramming resupply vessels and a coast guard ship, causing "serious engine damage" to one, while China's coast guard said the Philippine vessel intentionally rammed its ship.

Videos shared by the Philippine Coast Guard showed ships from both countries at close proximity, as well as one of the Philippine Coast Guard's vessels being water cannoned along with one of its civilian resupply boat.

China claims almost the entire South China Sea, a conduit for more than $3 trillion of annual ship-borne commerce, including parts claimed by the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia and Brunei. The Permanent Court of Arbitration in 2016 said China's claims had no legal basis. With Reuters