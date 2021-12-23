'Try not to hoard supplies' - Bohol governor

MANILA— Bohol governor Arthur Yap on Thursday called on Boholanos to try not to hoard food and other goods, as supplies in supermarkets and groceries remain stable in the wake of Typhoon Odette.

"Kung pwede 'wag sila bumili ng malalaking bulto, pero ang hirap sabihin nyan kasi 'yung situation on the ground may pangamba ang tao (Try not to hoard, but this is hard to tell them because we know the uncertainty they are feeling)," Yap said in an interview with TeleRadyo on Thursday.

Despite this, Yap called on the national government for more funds to augment delays in the delivery of in-kind relief goods.

Many roads are still blocked by felled trees and electrical posts. Yap called for chainsaws which can help clear debris from roads, and aid locals in getting basic materials for shelter.

Yap said P20 million to 30 million in funds could already buy 60,000 food packs for Boholanos.

Over 200,000 families are in need of immediate aid, and Yap said that they are expecting to run out of clean water soon. The local government unit is addressing this by providing generator sets and pumps to the hinterlands, where water can be sourced from local wells and purified with tablets.

Meanwhile, the National Housing Authority is expected to give P10,000 per family to Boholanos to help them begin rebuilding homes destroyed by Odette.

According to Yap, they estimate over 30-40% of Bohol's 375,000 families lost their homes in an aerial survey.

Panglao airport and resorts in the city remain open, operating with the help of generator sets.

Electricity is yet to be restored in Bohol. The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines said it would take them 1 to 2 weeks before electricity can be restored in the province.

But distribution companies said it would take another 1 to 2 weeks longer for power to be brought back to homes, after Odette took down transmission and distribution lines.

More families are buying generator sets, which has resulted in a rise in the demand for gasoline, prompting even longer lines in gasoline stations.

Yap reported 103 casualties, 12 missing persons, and 639 residents injured, in data collected by the government as of 5 p.m. Wednesday.

All agricultural centers in Bohol are affected by Odette, said Yap. Over 20 municipalities suffered damage to infrastructure, with municipalities in the northern part of Bohol suffering the brunt of it.

Yap also asked for additional forces and manpower to secure safety, peace and order, and help in the distribution of relief goods.