The challenge to rebuild in Bohol after Odette onslaught

MULTIMEDIA

The challenge to rebuild in Bohol

Cheryl Baldicantos, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A resident stands on what’s left of her house in Loboc town, Bohol province on Tuesday, days after super Typhoon Odette devastated the province. The province of Bohol reported 96 deaths as of December 21, after Typhoon Odette, which made 2 landfalls in the municipalities of Pres. Carlos Garcia and Bien Unido, Bohol, brought massive destruction in the province.