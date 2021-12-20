President Rodrigo Duterte waves to the victims of typhoon Odette as he visits the severely affected areas in Cebu and Bohol on Dec. 19, 2021. Simeon Celi, Presidential Photo

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte included the provinces of Bohol and Cebu in his visit of areas where typhoon Odette left a trail of destruction, based on videos that government released on Monday.

Duterte led the distribution of relief aid in Argao, Cebu and spoke to some survivors of the typhoon in Inabanga, Bohol, as seen in videos uploaded by RTVM.

The President earlier conducted an aerial inspection of other typhoon-hit areas and committed to release around P2 billion in funds to help in recovery efforts.

The death toll caused by Odette (international name: Rai) has risen to 208, while 53 people were still missing, the national police said on Monday.

The number of casualties cited by police was far higher than the 58 deaths recorded by the national disaster agency up to now. The agency said it was still validating reports from affected regions.

More than half of the deaths reported by police were fatalities in the central Visayas region, which includes Bohol province, home to some of the country's most-popular tourist destinations, including dive spots.

On Sunday, Bohol Governor Arthur Yap reported 74 deaths in his province, citing partial reports that he said had been verified by both the health department and local government officials.

Relief operations have been accelerating but remain hampered by damage caused to communication and power lines, which have yet to be restored in many devastated areas.

Odette had displaced nearly 490,000 people in the Philippines before it moved toward the South China Sea over the weekend, also leaving huge destruction in the provinces of Cebu, Leyte, and Surigao del Norte, including the popular Siargao surfing destination, and Dinagat Islands.

— With a report from Reuters