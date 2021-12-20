MANILA — The town of San Miguel, Bohol was also devastated by Typhoon Odette (international name: Rai), with 95 percent of its approximate 6,400 households severely damaged, its mayor said on Monday.

According to San Miguel Mayor Virgilio Mendez, the municipality has logged four dead and 36 wounded people after the onslaught of Odette.

Mendez added that only five percent of their coconut trees and other crops were spared, and the rest of their farmlands were destroyed.

Government facilities, gymnasiums, evacuation centers in the barangays and churches were damaged as well, some of which cannot be used after roofs were ripped off.

Mendez said the town still has no electricity and telecommunications signal.

He appealed for help from national government and the private sector, saying they are running out of food, water and fuel.

Donations can be sent through the GCash account of Vj Mendez at 09178440347.

At least 208 people have died after Odette ravaged the Visayas, including Bohol, and parts of Mindanao last week, the Philippine National Police said earlier Monday.

The PNP's death toll, however, is significantly higher than the fatality count of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, which is at 58. The disaster agency said it is still verifying reports from regions affected by the storm.

The powerful storm also left over P225 million and P118 million worth of damage to infrastructure and agriculture, respectively, according to NDRRMC.

Relief operations are underway in areas severely affected by Odette, which left the Philippine area of responsibility over the weekend.

— With a report from Niko Baua, ABS-CBN News

RELATED VIDEO