Aftermath of Typhoon Odette in Barangay Pres. Quezon, San Ricardo, Panaon Island, Southern Leyte. Courtesy of Liezel Ochavo

MANILA — At least 208 people have died after Typhoon Odette ravaged the Visayas and parts of Mindanao last week, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said Monday.

The PNP's death toll, however, is significantly higher than the fatality count of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), which is at 58. The disaster agency said it is still verifying reports from regions affected by the storm.

Data from the PNP National Operations Center also showed 52 people were missing while 239 sustained injuries from the onslaught of Odette, the strongest typhoon to hit the country this year.

The police force said it deployed 12,993 personnel to help in search and rescue operations.

Meanwhile, according to the latest NDRRMC report, Typhoon Odette displaced 442,424 people, with 2,435 staying in evacuation centers.

The powerful storm also left over P225 million and P118 million worth of damage to infrastructure and agriculture, respectively, the disaster agency said.

The NDRRMC also reported that 12 localities in the Caraga region have declared a state of calamity, allowing them to tap calamity funds for recovery efforts.

Relief operations are underway in areas severely affected by Typhoon Odette, which left the Philippine area of responsibility over the weekend.

— With a report from Raffy Santos, ABS-CBN News