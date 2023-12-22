Traffic starts to build up at NLEX Balintawak toll plaza

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Traffic has started to build up at the Balintawak toll plaza of the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX).

According to Robin Ignacio, the head of Traffic Operations Department of NLEX, the slight build-up of traffic started Friday morning.

Ignacio said most of the travelers are northbound.

He said it’s an an indication that travelers have started to head back to their provinces in the north for Christmas celebrations.

Ignacio said NLEX management is ready for the influx of passengers.

Starting Friday, NLEX management deployed additional 1,500 personnel composed of toll tellers, patrol crew, and incident response teams to assist the motorists.

NLEX management also increased the number of tow trucks as part of its motorist assistance program.

Free towing for class one vehicles will also be provided, according to Ignacio.

This will be until 6 a.m. of December 27.

It will be implemented again 6 a.m. on December 30 until 6 a.m. of January 2.

Road works and lane closure have already been cancelled, according to Ignacio.

NLEX management expects around 10 to 15 percent increase in the volume of vehicles at NLEX.

This is around 30,000 additional vehicles according to Ignacio.

Aside from NLEX, the management also expects an increase in vehicles at the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX).

During normal days, around 300,000 vehicles use NLEX while 65,000 vehicles use the SCTEX.

Motorists, according to Ignacio, should expect heavy traffic along Balintawak toll plaza, Mindanao toll plaza and Karuhatan toll plaza. For those going to Metro Manila, traffic build-up is expected at the Bocaue toll plaza.

Installation of radio frequency identification (RFID) is ongoing, according to Ignacio.

Motorists who have no RFID stickers will still be allowed to use the NLEX according to Ignacio but will be required to install it.

“Nakikita natin yung advantage na mas mabilis po yung daloy ng traffic sa ating mga toll plazas maging sa pagpasok o yung pag exit kung saan sila lalabas,” he added.

Cash lanes are still available, according to Ignacio.

The worst traffic buildup, according to Ignacio, could affect a portion of EDSA.

“Pero sa ating tuloy-tuloy na panawagan na sana po huwag silang makisabay, huwag silang sabay-sabay. Puwede po sila mag-monitor ng current traffic situation po at kung kaya naman nilang i-adjust yung kanilang pagbiyahe ay mas mainam po kaysa makasabay sila sa pagdagsa. So sana naman po hindi aabot ng EDSA ang cueing ng cash lanes kasi dito sa RFID lanes wala naman pong problema mabilis pero pagka humaba po yung cash lane natin medyo naba-block din po yung access ng papasok dito sa RFID lanes po,” he added.

Meanwhile some travelers opted to travel early to avoid the traffic rush.

One of them is Grace Samson from Laguna. They will visit their relatives in San Rafael, Bulacan.

“Ang iniiwasan namin dito yung traffic lalo na pag palapit ang Pasko at Pasko, mabigat ang traffic,” she said.

