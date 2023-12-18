Agencies ready for holiday rush, revelries: Abalos

Vehicles go down Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on December 18, 2023. ABS-CBN News/Val Cuenca

MANILA — Government agencies are all set to ensure a peaceful holiday celebration, Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos said Monday.

Various inspections of bus ports, terminals, and airports have also been set.

"Sa ngalan ng [Philippine National Police], may mga protocols na yan, nakahanda na yan, alam naman natin, pag Christmas shopping, maraming tao, historically, kapag magpa-Pasko, nag-iincrease ng kaunti," he said.

"Nakahanda na ang PNP, naka-deploy na silang lahat," he also said, adding authorities will patrol bus terminals and ports as many leave for the provinces.

"Ang ating [Bureau of Fire Protection], nakahanda na yan sa mga putukan,. 'Di mo masasabi, sa firecrackers baka magkaroon ng sunog," he added.

Abalos said he is expecting a peaceful celebration of the holiday season.

MMDA PREPARES FOR EXODUS TRAFFIC

The MMDA, meanwhile, said it is preparing to manage heavy traffic this coming weekend.

"Pinaghahandaan na lang Dec. 22 na ineexpect natin magsisimulang maguwian sa probinsya ang ating mga kababayan," MMDA Acting Chairman Don Artes said.

"In fact magkakaroon po kami ng inspection sa December 21 kasama ang PNP, DILG, [Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency], magkakaroon ng drug testing sa mga drivers," he added.

Some public transport drivers have been found to use shabu to fight of fatigue and sleepiness on the road.

Abalos made the comments on Christmas preparations in a chance interview in the LAB for All, Christmas for All gift-giving event, where various agencies banded together to give gifts to street dwellers.

DILG, MMDA, the Department of Social Welfare and Development, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office and the Office of the First Lady were among the agencies that participated in the gift-giving event.