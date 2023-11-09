MANILA -- People looking forward to feeling the cool climate of Tagaytay now have a faster route after the Cavite-Laguna Expressway (CALAX) opened the Silang (Aguinaldo) Interchange.

The number of motorists that went through the newly opened subsection on the first day on Nov. 8, reached more than 7,000, exceeding the expected number of users.

"This will serve 5,000 motorists estimated, yung first 24 hours natin we have already served more than that in and out of the interchange," said Arlette Capistrano, Metro Pacific Tollways South's Vice President for Communication and Stakeholder Management Division.

"Ang benefit nito it cuts travel time. Yung regular na 2 hours Sta Rosa to Tagaytay is cut by 20 minutes and by the exit is just an additional 20 to 30 minutes," she added.

From NLEX Balintawak, ABS-CBN News reached the end of Silang interchange for just an hour and 10 minutes, running at an average of 60 to 80kph.

The Silang Interchange decongests the busiest highway in Cavite, offering a faster route to Silang town and Tagaytay City.

The Silang Interchange is a 3.9-kilometer, 2x2 lane subsection of the expressway.

Passing through the subsection is still free of charge for now. Motorists will only be charged up to the Silang East Interchange toll.

CALAX's current operational segments span from Mamplasan Rotunda up to Silang East Interchange. The end-to-end toll rate for Class 1 vehicles is P64, Class 2 is P128, and Class 3 is P192.

"For now it is free ang kanilang babayaran lang ay yung dating binabayaran na Silang East," Capistrano said.

CALAX said they will further expand to a total of 45 kilometers by 2024 and will feature 8 interchanges: Technopark, Laguna Boulevard, Santa Rosa-Tagaytay Road, Silang East, Silang (Aguinaldo), Governor's Drive, Open Canal, and Kawit Interchange. CALAX will eventually connect to the Manila-Cavite Expressway (CAVITEX) in Kawit.

"We were able to open before the holidays, so more road trips to our countrymen." Capistrano said.

"Kung gusto niyo magpalamig sa Tagaytay o bumii ng halaman sa Silang. This is the time," Capistrano added.

MPTC is a toll road development arm of Metro Pacific Investments Corporation (MPIC). Aside from CALAX and CAVITEX, MPTC also holds the concession rights for the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX), NLEX Connector Road, Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX), and Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) in Cebu.

RELATED STORY: