Travelers arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA)-Terminal 3 in Pasay City her their respective flights on December 13, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Airports. seaports, and tollways are gearing up for a surge of travelers this Christmas.

In a statement, Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC) said it was deploying additional manpower for toll collection, traffic management, and emergency response on its tollways.

MPTC is the operator of the Manila-Cavite Expressway (CAVITEX) and the Cavite-Laguna Expressway (CALAX).

MPTC said it expected a 15 percent to 20 percent surge in traffic for CAVITEX, primarily from motorists in Cavite heading to Manila. This means the average daily traffic may reach 208,000 vehicles, up from the current 181,000.

For CALAX, MPTC sees a 35 percent increase in vehicle traffic from last year's figures, as travelers from Manila head to Tagaytay via the recently opened Silang (Aguinaldo) Interchange.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) also said more security measures were in place in airports to make travel safe and convenient for vacationers.

CAAP added that Malasakit Help Desks were set up in departure and arrival areas to help travelers with their immediate concerns.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) meanwhile said it placed all ports in the country on heightened alert from December 15 to January 3 to manage the influx of passengers.

It said it deployed some 2,700 personnel in 15 PCG districts.

On Monday morning, some 200 passengers were stranded at the Manila North Harbor Port due to tropical storm Kabayan.

According to the Philippine Ports Authority, ships heading to Cebu, Butuan, Tagbilaran, and Cagayan were still awaiting the greenlight to leave since the storm signal in these destinations have not yet been lifted.

But to ensure passenger comfort while waiting, PPA Spokesperson Eunice Samonte said all 212 stranded passengers allowed to enter the ship.

— With a report from Andrea Taguines, ABS-CBN News