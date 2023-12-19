Members of the Philippine Coast Guard are given arrival honors at the Coast Guard Fleet in Pier 13, Port Area, Manila on on May 15, 2023, for taking part in buoy-laying operations in the West Philippine Seas. ABS-CBN News, Jonathan Cellona

MANILA — More than 200 Philippine Coast Guard personnel will be deployed to Metro Manila's roads, where aggressive maneuvers, disputes and collisions contribute to heavy traffic.

According to the Department of Transportation, the coast guard personnel will watch over the EDSA Busway and on streets in the capital to help manage traffic during the holiday season.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The PCG personnel are being deployed upon the request of the DOTr's inter-agency Special Action and Intelligence Committee for Transportation.

They have gone through traffic management training and have been deputized by the Land Transportation Office.

Traffic is usually heavy during the holidays, as many leave Metro Manila to go on vacation or to visit families in the provinces. Christmas parties and activities as well as mall sales also contribute to traffic in the already congested National Capital Region.

Although primarily tasked with maritime law enforcement and safety, coast guard personnel will also be deployed to help secure airports and bus and sea terminals over the holidays, DOTr said.