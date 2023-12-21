'Angat Dam not sole source of water for Metro Manila'

MANILA – Metro Manila and nearby areas are not solely reliant on Angat Dam for water in the midst of El Niño, according to water concessionaires.

Aside from the dam, which has a current water level of 213.31 meters, water concessionaires are banking on newly completed water treatment plants as sources of water for consumers.

Maynilad’s Ronald Padua said the recent inauguration of a third plant near the Laguna Lake may bring some 150 million liters of water per day for customers living in the south. This is also different from modular treatment plants and the reactivation of deep wells.

“'Pag pinagsama sama ito, definitely, makakatulong kung magkakaroon ng pagbabawas ng alokasyon ng water source sa Angat Dam,” he said.

Padua added that around 286 million liters of water may be culled from Cavite dams and deep wells that can provide water for 286,000 families. Aside from this, Maynilad is said to have recovered some 80 million liters per day in terms of pipeline losses.

Manila Water, for its part, admitted that the region can no longer be reliant on the Angat Dam alone, which is why projects that will augment water supply have been undertaken since 2019.

“Una rito 'yong natapos na Cardona water treatment plant, it has a capacity of around 110 million liters per day. Natapos na rin 'yong Marikina potable treatment plant with a capacity of 15 million liters per day. Meron din, thanks to MWSS and NWRB, pinayagan tayo na mag-construct ng deep wells. We can supply around 100 million liters per day from more than 60 deep wells. At 'yan ay mga standby facilities, in case we need more water,” said Jeric Sevilla, Manila Water’s Director for Corporate Affairs.

Backwash recovery, a water efficiency program which recycles and treats wastewater, is also being undertaken from which around 13 million liters per day are sourced.

But Sevilla clarified that the high water level in Angat, along with the millions of liters of water that can be sourced from other plants, does not necessarily mean that there is an oversupply.

“What we are preparing for is a buffer para hindi lahat ay kukunin sa Angat. Itong Cardona water treatment plant, phase 1 of Wawa-Calawis, and portion of East Bay, ito would be supplying water not for the Metro Manila eastern side but would cater to the demand ng Rizal.”

“Before these projects, we are all heavily reliant on Angat, ‘yan din yung gagamitin mo papuntang Antipolo, Binangonan. So with these projects, itong mga Rizal towns would get their supply from projects na nanggagaling sa Laguna Lake. Cardona water treatment plant harnesses water from western section coming from Laguna Lake.”

The projects have boosted the confidence of concessionaires that despite El Niño reaching its peak in April 2024, a repeat of the water crisis experienced in the region in 2019 is unlikely.

The Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System also doesn’t see water service interruptions happening anytime soon. MWSS Division Chief Patrick Dizon said ever since the weather bureau sounded the alarm of an impending El Niño earlier this year, they have exhausted all means to prepare measures that would minimize its effects.

He also said that should Angat’s water level dip to its minimum operating level of 180 meters by mid-2024, a transition from ENSO neutral phase to La Niña would most likely already be taking place.

Despite positive outlooks amid the threat of El Niño, the MWSS, Maynilad, and Manila Water agree on the need for the public to exercise responsibility in the wise consumption of water. Not only is the resource important to everyday living but is even more vital to ensure sound health as well as energy and food security.