Home > News Cavite, Nueva Ecija provinces experiencing drought: Pagasa Raphael Bosano, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 21 2023 01:01 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The Philippine government has revived its task force to deal with severe dry conditions resulting from the El Niño phenomenon. Some provinces are already experiencing drought, the state weather bureau said. — The World Tonight, ANC, December 20, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Pagasa El Nino weather climate climate change