Cavite, Nueva Ecija provinces experiencing drought: Pagasa

Raphael Bosano, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 21 2023 01:01 AM

The Philippine government has revived its task force to deal with severe dry conditions resulting from the El Niño phenomenon. Some provinces are already experiencing drought, the state weather bureau said. — The World Tonight, ANC, December 20, 2023
