WHO classifies JN.1 as COVID variant of interest

MANILA -- The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified JN.1 as a COVID variant of interest due to its "rapidly increasing spread."

This was previously classified as a variant of interest as part of COVID variant BA.2.86.

"Due to its rapidly increasing spread, WHO is classifying the variant JN.1 as a separate variant of interest (VOI) from the parent lineage BA.2.86. It was previously classified as VOI as part of BA.2.86 sublineages," WHO said in a media advisory on Wednesday.

"Based on the available evidence, the additional global public health risk posed by JN.1 is currently evaluated as low. Despite this, with the onset of winter in the Northern Hemisphere, JN.1 could increase the burden of respiratory infections in many countries," it added.

WHO said based on available evidence, JN.1 poses a low global health risk.

WHO added current vaccines still serve as protection against severe disease and death from JN.1 and other variants of SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19.

Aside from this, cases of influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and common childhood pneumonia are on the rise.

The Department of Health (DOH) earlier admitted that the efficacy of vaccines is waning by time, but these still provide enough protection.

“Sa mga pag-aaral ngayon, magandang balita, hanggang sa ngayon, ang mga bakuna po ay nagbibigay pa rin ng proteksyon para hindi ma-ospital kahit na ang makuha po natin ay iyong mga bagong strain, mga bagong mutation," DOH Usec. Eric Tayag said on Teleradyo Serbisyo.

He added that the administration of additional boosters is being studied. However, COVID bivalent booster shots in the country have been used up.

In an interview with ANC's Headstart on Tuesday, Health Sec. Ted Herbosa said the public is now more knowledgeable and doctors are more confident in treating COVID.

"People have learned more about this illness, the doctors are also confident on how they treat these cases and they also know how to treat them already. So it's not like when it was 2020 where we were all scared, doctors were dying, patients were dying, emergency departments were full. The same situation, dumadami ang cases, but we are more knowledgeable, we know how to take care of ourselves, 74 million Filipinos are vaccinated plus another 5 million that probably got it naturally. I don't think there will be a larger or huge outbreak that will stress the health system," he shared.

As of writing, the Health department has yet to release a statement on the new JN.1 variant.

WHO continues to monitor evidence, and assured it will update the risk evaluation of JN.1 as needed.

In the meantime, the agency appealed to the public to practice measures to avoid infection and illnesses, as follows:

wearing a mask in crowded, enclosed, or poorly ventilated areas

keep a safe distance from others, as feasible

improve ventilation

practice respiratory etiquette - covering coughs and sneezes

clean your hands regularly

stay up to date with vaccinations against COVID-19 and influenza, especially if you are at high risk for severe disease

stay home if you are sick, and

get tested if you have symptoms, or if you might have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 or influenza.

For health workers and health facilities, WHO advises universal masking in health facilities, as well as appropriate masking, respirators and other PPE for health workers caring for suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients and improving ventilation in health facilities.



