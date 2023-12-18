Home  >  News

PH records 2,725 new COVID cases from Dec. 12 to 18

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 18 2023 11:54 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

The daily average of the Philippines’ new COVID-19 cases in the past seven days is up 50 percent from the previous week.

There are also more cases of influenza-like illnesses compared to the same period last year. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 18, 2023
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   COVID-19   coronavirus   flu   influenza   DOH   Department of Health  