PH records 2,725 new COVID cases from Dec. 12 to 18

ABS-CBN News
Posted at Dec 18 2023 11:54 PM

The daily average of the Philippines' new COVID-19 cases in the past seven days is up 50 percent from the previous week. There are also more cases of influenza-like illnesses compared to the same period last year. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 18, 2023