Mask mandate back in PGH; 2 kids with COVID pneumonia

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Philippine General Hospital is requiring all medical personnel and visitors to wear face masks amid a rise in respiratory illnesses in the country.

"Lahat ng tao, health care workers o dumadalaw, pagpasok ng ospital ay dapat naka mask," PGH spokesperson Dr. Jonas del Rosario said, adding that the mask mandate is to protect patients.

People visiting PGH patients should also wear K-N95 masks, he said.

Del Rosario said there is no uptick in COVID-19 cases in PGH. Eight COVID patients, including 6 kids, are currently confined in the hospital.

He said 2 of the kids have severe COVID or COVID pneumonia.

He noted the 2 adult patients had incidental COVID or were admitted for other reasons but later turned out to be COVID-positive.