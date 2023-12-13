Home > News Mask mandate back in PGH; 2 kids with COVID pneumonia ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 13 2023 11:26 AM | Updated as of Dec 13 2023 12:05 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The Philippine General Hospital is requiring all medical personnel and visitors to wear face masks amid a rise in respiratory illnesses in the country. "Lahat ng tao, health care workers o dumadalaw, pagpasok ng ospital ay dapat naka mask," PGH spokesperson Dr. Jonas del Rosario said, adding that the mask mandate is to protect patients. People visiting PGH patients should also wear K-N95 masks, he said. Del Rosario said there is no uptick in COVID-19 cases in PGH. Eight COVID patients, including 6 kids, are currently confined in the hospital. He said 2 of the kids have severe COVID or COVID pneumonia. He noted the 2 adult patients had incidental COVID or were admitted for other reasons but later turned out to be COVID-positive. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber anc promo Read More: coronavirus covid-19 health pgh philippine general hospital anc promo