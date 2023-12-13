Home  >  News

Mask mandate back in PGH; 2 kids with COVID pneumonia

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 13 2023 11:26 AM | Updated as of Dec 13 2023 12:05 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Philippine General Hospital is requiring all medical personnel and visitors to wear face masks amid a rise in respiratory illnesses in the country. 

"Lahat ng tao, health care workers o dumadalaw, pagpasok ng ospital ay dapat naka mask," PGH spokesperson Dr. Jonas del Rosario said, adding that the mask mandate is to protect patients. 

People visiting PGH patients should also wear K-N95 masks, he said. 

Del Rosario said there is no uptick in COVID-19 cases in PGH. Eight COVID patients, including 6 kids, are currently confined in the hospital. 

He said 2 of the kids have severe COVID or COVID pneumonia. 

He noted the 2 adult patients had incidental COVID or were admitted for other reasons but later turned out to be COVID-positive. 
Read More:  coronavirus   covid-19   health   pgh   philippine general hospital   anc promo  