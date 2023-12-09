Seniors, vulnerable Pinoys told to take precautions vs COVID, flu

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — A health official on Saturday again urged senior citizens and people with comorbidities to mask up and to avoid leaving the house as COVID-19 and influenza cases are seen to rise during the holidays.

In an interview with Teleradyo Serbisyo, Department of Health spokesperson Eric Tayag encouraged vulnerable populations to exercise extra caution.

"Paalala ng aming kalihim na para sa mga senior citizens natin mga buntis at mga kababayan natin na mayroon nang maintenance sa paglabas-labas kung mapapanay-panay lalo na't public transportation," Tayag said.

He added: "Ang pagsusuot ng mask ay isang simpleng bagay na maaaring magbigay sa inyo ng benepisyo para hindi kayo makapanghawa o hindi kayo mahawa. Check niyo po if bakunado kayo hindi lang sa COVID-19 pero pati sa influenza."

The health department last Tuesday confirmed that there is an uptick in COVID cases in the Philippines.

