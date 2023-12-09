Home > News Seniors, vulnerable Pinoys told to take precautions vs COVID, flu ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 09 2023 10:25 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC MANILA — A health official on Saturday again urged senior citizens and people with comorbidities to mask up and to avoid leaving the house as COVID-19 and influenza cases are seen to rise during the holidays. In an interview with Teleradyo Serbisyo, Department of Health spokesperson Eric Tayag encouraged vulnerable populations to exercise extra caution. COVID's back: Here's what to know this fall and winter DOH sees uptick in COVID cases "Paalala ng aming kalihim na para sa mga senior citizens natin mga buntis at mga kababayan natin na mayroon nang maintenance sa paglabas-labas kung mapapanay-panay lalo na't public transportation," Tayag said. He added: "Ang pagsusuot ng mask ay isang simpleng bagay na maaaring magbigay sa inyo ng benepisyo para hindi kayo makapanghawa o hindi kayo mahawa. Check niyo po if bakunado kayo hindi lang sa COVID-19 pero pati sa influenza." No 'walking pneumonia' outbreak in PH: Health chief The health department last Tuesday confirmed that there is an uptick in COVID cases in the Philippines. Teleradyo Serbisyo, December 9, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber COVID-19 Read More: DOH Department of Health senior citizens public transportation transportation Teleradyo Serbisyo COVID-19 vulnerable