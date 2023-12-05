No 'walking pneumonia' outbreak in PH: Health chief

Passengers traveling via the LRT-2 Araneta Center-Cubao station in Quezon City wear face masks in light of the upheld mask mandate within train lines on April 25, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — There is no outbreak of "walking pneumonia" — a mild form of the infection — in the Philippines yet, Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said Tuesday, adding, however, that the public should still take precautions against respiratory illness.

Herbosa fielded questions from the Commission on Appointments' Committee on Health Tuesday morning at a confirmation hearing on his appointment as health chief.

"Totoo po. Not only in China, but now other countries in Europe have recorded an increase in respiratory illness in children," he said, adding these illnesses were attributed to previously monitored viruses and microbes.

He added: "Sa Philippines po, wala pang outbreak according to our epidemiology bureau, although marami ang cases."

Although there is no outbreak, Herbosa said that respiratory illnesses are more common during the colder months and that people should still be careful.

"My advice is the same, yung natutunan natin nung COVID, yung social distancing at saka pagsuot ng face mask, cough etiquette para hindi magkahawaan," he said.

"Kung may sakit ang bata, wag nang papapasukin para hindi makahawa ng ibang bata sa eskwelahan."

Health Undersecretary Eric Tayag over the weekend advised the public to wear face masks and to get vaccinated against the flu.

In an advisory, the DOH also said that cases of influenza-like illnesses in the country have started to plateau based on their intensified monitoring.



The DOH assured the public that they have response measures in place against possible increases in cases and that the Epidemiology Bureau (EB) shall continue to strengthen ILI surveillance in coordination with the World Health Organization (WHO) and China. — Sherrie Ann Torres, ABS-CBN News