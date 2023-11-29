Eased COVID rules, changing weather caused spike in flu-like illnesses: expert

Passengers traveling via the LRT-2 Araneta Center-Cubao station in Quezon City wear face masks in light of the upheld mask mandate within train lines on April 25, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The relaxed COVID-19 restrictions and the changing weather could be to blame for the rise in flu-like illnesses in the Philippines, an expert said on Wednesday.

The Department of Health (DOH) said the surge of influenza-like illnesses in the country had already slowed, but cases already reached more than 180,000 as of this month.

There has also been a reported increase in respiratory illness in China.

People should mask up, Dr. Benito Atienza, vice president of the Philippine Federation of Professional Associations.

"Isa pang reason diyan ay yung... kalagayan ng ating sitwasyon na umuulan. Mainit tapos biglang uulan... at saka papalit-palit na klima. Ang tao ay stressed, magpaPasko, maraming iniintindi, kulang sa tulog, sa pahinga," Atienza said in a public briefing.

"Ang mga bata pumapasok, pagpasok ng mga bata, walang mask. May umuubo diyan, may sinisipon, madali ang hawaan. 'Di tulad nang dati, sa pandemic, lahat tayo nasa bahay. Nagma-mask sa labas," he said.

He said the public should also consider having their flu shots annually and they should not wait to get this at the end of the year.

"Dapat ang mga tao, ang kababayan natin, nagpapabakuna... binibigay ito taon-taon," he said.

DOH has said it was on alert for new pathogens following an increase in influenza-like illnesses in the country.

Meanwhile, Beijing said there were no "unusual or novel pathogens" in respiratory illnesses spreading in the northern part of the country.

The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) this Friday said it was coordinating with the DOH on the development, and urged the public to adhere to health protocols.

"The OCD is actively monitoring developments related to the reported influenza-like illnesses in China and is urging the public to assist in combating misinformation on the matter, as the DOH has already assured everyone that it is not yet a cause for concern," OCD said.

Patients with flu-like symptoms, such as high-grade fever, cough, cold, and sore throat, who visit DOH facilities are tested to identify the virus that caused their illness, Health Undersecretary Eric Tayag said.