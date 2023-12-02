‘Magsuot pa rin ng mask’: DOH alerts public vs walking pneumonia

People flock to the National Shrine of Our Mother of Perpetual Help, more popularly known as Baclaran Church in Parañaque to offer prayers and hear mass on November 17, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Following reports of a surge in cases of respiratory illnesses due to the pathogen mycoplasma pneumoniae among children in China, the health department has issued advisories to reinforce public health and hospital preparedness measures.

“Ang mycoplasma pneumoniae ang nagiging sanhi ng tinatawag nating ‘walking pneumonia’. Ibig sabihin nung walking pneumonia, pag-inexray mo ang isang tao, meron nang findings sa chest x-ray. Pero naglalakad pa rin, parang wala siyang nararamdaman,” Health Undersecretary Eric Tayag said in an interview.



“Hindi naman matindi ‘yung sakit niya. Kaya lang ngayon may concern tayo sa China, sapagkat hinihintay natin ‘yung detalye. Bakit nao-ospital? Ito ba ay dahil sa mycoplasma pneumoniae o dahil sa mga viruses? Hindi malinaw ‘yun,” Tayag added.



People with symptoms were told to undergo testing, even though only a few centers in the country can confirm the illness, which include the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) of the Department of Health (DOH).



“Konti lang ang nakakaalam kung ano ang sakit nito, minabuti ng Kagawaran ng Kalusugan na magbigay ng impormasyon. Katulad ng COVID, bago pa mag-umpisa ‘yung ubo, lagnat ay nakakahawa ka na,” he said.



“At ang kaibahan ng mycoplasma pneumoniae ay tatlong linggo na inuubo ka pa rin. So kung kayo po ay inuubo na ng matagal, bukod sa tuberculosis, baka meron na kayong walking pneumonia,” Tayag added.

The DOH advised the public, particularly the vulnerable sector, to continue wearing masks as they await for additional information regarding "walking pneumonia."



“Magsuot pa rin tayo ng mask lalo na ang ating mga senior citizen na pwede nang pumila po ngayon. Libre po ang bakuna sa influenza,” Usec. Tayag said.



In an advisory, the DOH stated that the cases of influenza-like illnesses in the country have started to plateau based on their intensified monitoring.



The DOH assured the public that they have response measures in place against possible increases in cases and that the Epidemiology Bureau (EB) shall continue to strengthen ILI surveillance in coordination with the World Health Organization (WHO) and China.