'Mega dialysis center' launched in Pasig

One of the biggest dialysis centers in the country was launched in Pasig City Tuesday.

The new "Mega Dialysis Center" in Barangay San Miguel, Pasig City has a total floor area of 1,390 square meters with 79 dialysis machines.

The facility offers treatments for Pasigueños who have renal failure and needed “information on Renal Replacement Therapy to patients such as kidney transplantation, peritoneal dialysis, and most importantly, hemodialysis”, through a “no-balance billing scheme” which means the services will be given for free.

According to Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto, free services are made possible with the help of the private sector.

“Yung facility mismo, PPP (public-private partnership). Sagot namin ang building, sagot nila 'yung private partner, sagot nila 'yung equipment. Tapos 'yung staffing, etcetera, magtutulungan. May equity on both sides,” Sotto said.

Most of the medical services will be paid for through PhilHealth, but in case PhilHealth’s participation would be limited, the Pasig local government assured it will pay for the expenses.

“Ngayon naman po, baka hindi sagutin pa ng PhilHealth, 'di ko alam kung hanggang ilan ang sasagutin nila next year. Previously hindi naman nila nasagot yung 150 sessions, so 'yung ano ang hindi kaya ng PhilHealth ay pupunan po natin 'yun, ng LGU. Basta ang importante sa akin, saan man manggaling ang source of funds, ay walang gagastusin ang mga pasyente natin. Pati laboratory nila, libre lang po,” Sotto said.

While residents from neighboring cities may get treatments from the facility, Sotto said the facility will prioritize their own residents.

“Syempre dahil pondo ng Pasigueño ang ginagamit natin, so priority natin ang Pasigueño,” the mayor said.

Sotto stressed that there will be no “palakasan system” in accessing these free services in Pasig.

“We commend the example set here by Mayor Vico and the local government units of Pasig,” PhilHealth Vice President for NCR and Luzon Operations Walter Bacareza said.