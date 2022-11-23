NKTI emergency room hits full capacity

The National Kidney and Transplant Institute in Quezon City on April 3, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABs-CBN News/File

MANILA — The National Kidney and Transplant Institute on Wednesday advised the public to look for other hospitals as their emergency room had reached full capacity.

In an advisory signed by its executive director Dr. Rose Marie Rosete-Liquete, the NKTI said it is filled with patients on dialysis, including those with leptospirosis and COVID-19.

"Dahil dito ay puno na rin ang aming Emergency Room (ER) na sa kasalukuyan ay umaabot na sa 3x ng aming kapasidad. Ito ay sa dahilang wala na ring bakanteng kuwarto sa mga wards," the statement read.

The Quezon City-based tertiary medical center also mentioned concerns on manpower.

“Dagdag pa rito ang kakulangan ng mga nurses sa NKTI na siyang isa sa mga pinakamalaking problemang hinahanap ng Kagawaran ng Kalusugan (DOH) sa buong bansa,” the NKTI added.

The public is advised to call the National Patient Navigation and Referral Center or One Hospital Command at 0919-977-3333; 0917-878-7418; (02) 886-505-00, PLDT-1555 (Option 2), 0915-777-7777.

Meanwhile, below is the list of private hospitals in Metro Manila that provide medical assistance to indigent patients:

