Philippines logs 1,774 new COVID-19 cases

MANILA — The Philippines on Friday logged 1,774 new cases of COVID-19, according to Department of Health data.

Friday's fresh infections pushed the country's number of active cases to 19,267, while the total coronavirus cases are now at 4,023,798.

Deaths due to the respiratory disease have reached 64,458, the DOH data also showed.

Recoveries stood at 3,940,073.

The DOH earlier said there is no cause for alarm over the increase in COVID-19 cases in the country this week.

All areas remain under low-risk classification while hospital admission rates continue to be manageable, DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said in an interview with ABS-CBN News.

As of Nov. 9, over 73.6 million people in the country are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the DOH.

Of the figure, more than 20.7 million have received their first booster while almost 3.4 million have gotten their second booster.