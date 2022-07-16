Home  >  News

Palace says current COVID-19 alert levels extended; to be reviewed on Monday

Job Manahan, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 16 2022 10:06 AM

Pedestrians walk at a crossing in Makati City on July 12, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
MANILA – The current COVID-19 alert levels imposed in different parts of the country have been extended, as the inter-agency task force (IATF) is set to review the coronavirus situation next week, Malacañang said Saturday.

"The status quo holds for our alert levels, which the IATF will be reviewing on Monday," Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles told reporters in a text message. 

This means that Metro Manila and dozens of areas will still be under the loosest of the country's five-tier COVID-19 alert level scheme until the government releases a new set of alert levels.

The Philippines is currently experiencing an uptick in new COVID-19 infections amid the local presence of more transmissible variants and the population's waning immunity, the health department had said. 

More details to follow.

