Gov't urged: Use remaining jabs before procuring bivalent vaccines

A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine shot to a resident of Bangkal, Makati on August 18, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file

A health workers group is urging the Department of Health to use up its remaining stores of COVID-19 vaccines before procuring bivalent vaccines to the Philippines.

Alliance of Health Workers president Robert Mendoza warned that procuring COVID vaccines is "becoming a business" as government continues to procure more jabs despite existing stock and high vaccine wastage.

DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire earlier said the Philippines may have lost lost P22 billion after 44 million of its COVID-19 vaccines went to waste due mainly to short shelf life.

"Parang nagiging negosyo...Wag tayo magsayang ng pera natin. Siguro hindi na kailangan ang bivalent vaccines kasi ang current vaccines epektib naman," Mendoza said in a TeleRadyo interview.

"Ubusin muna yan bago bumili ng bivalent vaccines," he added.

Mendoza also confirmed nearly 600,000 of some 1.1 million health workers in the country have yet to receive a 2nd COVID-19 vaccine booster.

He said many health workers are confident with the protection given by 2 COVID-19 vaccine doses plus a booster shot since many health workers are no longer getting sick.

"Tama na siguro yung 2 vaccine na kanilang natanggap," he said.

Mendoza also backed a proposal to distribute booster shots to the general population particularly senior citizens and those with co-morbidities.

"Kahit magbahay bahay, dapat gamitin ito sa tama. Sayang talaga kung hindi ito magagamit," he said.



As of Dec. 12, some 603,905 individuals under the A1 population or workers in frontline health services have availed of the second boosters.

Latest DOH figures show the country has provided second boosters to 3,691,412 eligible Filipinos.