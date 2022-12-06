Empty chairs are seen at a vaccination site in in Marikina City on July 22, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Philippines has lost P22 billion from the 44 million COVID-19 vaccines that went to waste.

This is if each coronavirus jab is priced at P500, Department of Health officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said.

"Dun sa kuwenta, we do not have the exact amount of how much because of the non-disclosure agreements," she said in a press briefing.

"But what we do... for planning purposes, we assume na P500 across the board ang mga bakuna."

Last week, the health agency disclosed that the number of wasted COVID-19 vaccines in the country has reached 44 million.

Vergeire has said majority of the wasted doses had expired due to short shelf life.

More details to follow

RELATED VIDEO

