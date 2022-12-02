COVID-19 vaccines are being prepared for inoculation inside a mall in Makati City on July 28, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses that went to waste in the country has increased to 44 million, the Department of Health said Friday.

According to DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire, some 24 million doses expired due to short shelf life.

Some 3.8 million shots were from "operational wastage" such as temperature excursion, discoloration and natural disaster, she said in a press briefing.

The DOH is also determining how the other 5 percent went to waste.

Majority of the wasted vaccines were procured by the private sector and local governments, Vergeire said.

Last month, the health agency disclosed that over 31 million COVID-19 vaccines went to waste, with an estimated cost of P15.6 billion.

More details to follow.

