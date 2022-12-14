MANILA -- Bulk of the 44 million wasted COVID vaccines came from local government units and the private sector, Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire of the Department of Health said Wednesday.

Vergeire reported this before the Senate blue ribbon committee which conducted its ‘motu propio’ investigation on the Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) inked by DOH with vaccine manufacturers.

According to Vergeire, 44 million wasted vaccines make up 44.82 percent (19.8M) purchased by the private sector.

Thirty-three (33.34%) or roughly 14.5M from LGUs and only 2.97% or around 2.9M came from the government.

The rest may have come from donated vaccines.

“If we look at our current inventories, the national government procurement only 2.97 percent out of the total number that we have procured, which is around 134M doses that we have procured, only around 2.9M have expired from these national government procured vaccines,” Vergeire said.

Vergeire estimated the amount of government’s wasted vaccines at P1.99-B on the assumption of a P500 per vaccine price.

Vaccine demands these days have declined “tremendously,” or from 3-4 million vaccine requirements per day at the height of the pandemic in 2021, to an average of 18,000 to 20,000 vaccinations per day starting January this year, Vergeire said.

Former Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez also defended the volume of government’s wasted vaccine, which the DOH have earlier said, were left unused due to the absence of recipients, expiration, temperature or national disaster factors.

Dominguez said, the government was able to corner 251 million doses of vaccine wherein 92.83 million came as donations.

The national government he said, bought 134.13 million, while LGUs and the private sector, with 24.42 million doses.

Dominguez then reminded the panel that what’s happening at the height of the pandemic was a “seller’s market” and not a “buyer’s market.”

“Losses happen in every business, in every activity. 2% I think, is not alarming… we have to remember we funded these with borrowings total dispersed amount $1.18B or P55B. We lost 2 perecnt of that. It’s high, it should not happen, but in reality it happens… is 2% high or is 2% low, or is it acceptable? In my experience in the private sector, 2% is not bad,” Dominguez said.

Vergeire meanwhile assured the committee, the DOH continues its consultation with experts if it can soon open the second booster vaccination program to the general population.

The government is now also working out a possible procurement of bivalent vaccine in the coming months, she said.

“We’re in the process of negotiating for this.. We are still waiting for the EUA (Emergency Use Authorization)… ,” Vergeire said.

After the hearing, Tolentino ruled that the issue of wasted vaccines was already properly explained and justified.

The Senate blue ribbon committee will hold an executive session about the NDA entered into by the DOH with vaccine manufacturers, before finally coming out with a committee report, Tolentino said.