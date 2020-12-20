At least 6 dead after Vicky onslaught: officials

People push a half-submerged tricycle through a flooded street due to heavy rains caused by Tropical Depression Vicky in San Francisco town, Agusan del Sur on Friday. Erwin Mascarinas, AFP

MANILA (UPDATE) - Tropical depression Vicky left at least 6 dead in Leyte and Agusan del Sur as it inundated southern Philippines ahead of Christmas, officials said Sunday.

Three people were reported dead in Leyte, said national disaster council spokesman Mark Timbal.

Another 3 died and 1 was reported missing in Agusan del Sur, said Gov. Santiago Cane.

All drowned as two had attempted to cross a river and a third forced his motorcycle to cross a flooded highway along with his wife who was rescued, he said.

"Lahat po ng calamities dito sa'min ay year-round po namin pinaghahandaan. The kind of rain we had the other day was quite strong, very heavy, naka-red warning na po kami (we were under a red alert warning), very rare yan mangyayari (it's very rare to happen)," he told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(We prepare for calamities here year-round.)

"Ang baha namin dito is an ordinary thing, but not that kind of baha na it happened so quickly dahil sa heavy downpour."

Low-lying towns and those near Agusan River remain "underwater," while floods have subsided in towns near the highway, Cane said.

"Itong nangyaring baha ay sa mga (The floods hit) municipalities along the national highway. 'Yung tubig talaga malakas ang buhos ng ulan, almost 24 hours of nonstop heavy rainfall. Flashflood yun, ang bilis tumaas pero ang bilis din naglaho," he said.

(The rainfall was very heavy, it was almost 24 hours of nonstop heavy rainfall. You can call it a flashflood, when water quickly rose and then subside.)

The provincial government will convene on Tuesday to discuss the declaration of a state of calamity, according to the governor.

Palawan, where Vicky made landfall Saturday, also experienced heavy rainfall but minimal flooding, said Gov. Jose Alvarez.

Some 90 families from Pag-asa Island were evacuated as a precaution, he said.

"Wala masyadong baha dito sa atin dahil puro tayo mga isla, so ang tubig diretso lang sa dagat, except sa mga lugar na mababa," he told TeleRadyo in a separate interview.

(There wasn't much flooding here because we're made up of islands so the water just goes to the sea, except in low-lying areas.)

"Wala naman masyadong pinsala dito. Di masyadong malakas ang hangin, malakas lang ang buhos ng ulan."

(There wasn't much damage. The wind was not that strong but there was heavy rainfall.)

The country's 22nd storm is forecast to leave the Philippine area of responsibility between Sunday afternoon and evening as a tropical storm, PAGASA said in its 5 a.m. bulletin.