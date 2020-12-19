Vicky slightly intensifies as it crosses Palawan

Tropical Depression Vicky slightly intensified while passing through Palawan late Saturday, according to the state weather bureau.

In its 11 p.m. bulletin, PAGASA said Vicky was spotted 80 kilometers northwest of Puerto Princesa City at 10 p.m.

The weather disturbance carried maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour (km/h) near the center and gustiness of up to 85 km/h while moving Northwestward at 25 km/h.

Storm signal No. 1 was still hoisted over the following areas, where 30 to 60 kph winds could rip roofs off nipa and cogon huts, damage rice crops and down banana plants:

LUZON

Northern and central portions of Palawan (Araceli, Dumaran, Taytay, El Nido, San Vicente, Roxas, Puerto Princesa City, Aborlan, Narra, Quezon, Sofronio Espanola)

Calamian

Cuyo

Cagayancillo

Kalayaan Islands

Vicky is expected to be 50 km south-southeast of Kalayaan, Palawan (outside of Philippine area of responsibility) Sunday evening.

It will be 445 km Southwest of Kalayaan, Palawan on Monday night.