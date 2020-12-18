PAGASA: Picking up pace, Vicky barrels over Agusan Del Sur

Photo courtesy of PAGASA

MANILA — Tropical Depression Vicky on Friday night accelerated as it moved over Esperanza town, Agusan Del Sur, hours after it made its first landfall, the state weather bureau said.

In its 8 p.m. bulletin, PAGASA said the center of the weather disturbance was seen in the vicinity of Esperanza as of 7 p.m., moving northwestward with a speed of 30 kilometers per hour.

The storm’s current speed is twice as fast as when it made its first landfall at 2 p.m., when it had a speed of 15 km/h.

Vicky, the 22nd storm that entered the country this year, packs maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h near the center with gusts of up to 75 km/h. It is forecast to move west-northwestward or northwestward as it passes over the Mindanao landmass.

It is also possible for the tropical depression to emerge over the Bohol Sea, pass near Siquijor or Misamis Occidental and pass close or make another landfall over southern Negros Occidental late Friday or early Saturday.

According to PAGASA, the areas of Caraga, Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, Bukidnon, Misamis Oriental, Camiguin, Southern Leyte, Leyte, and Bohol will experience heavy rainfall due to the “combined effects” of the tropical depression and the tail end of a frontal system — or shear line — from Friday night through early Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, Bicol Region, MIMAROPA, Calabarzon, Lanao del Sur, Zamboanga del Norte, and the rest of Visayas, Davao Region, and Northern Mindanao will experience light to moderate with at times heavy rains.

“Flooding (including flash floods) and rain-induced landslides may occur during heavy or prolonged periods of rainfall, especially in areas identified to be highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards and in localities that received significant antecedent rainfall over the past couple of days or weeks,” the weather bureau said.

Tropical cyclone wind signal No. 1 has been raised in the following areas where Vicky's 30 to 60 kph winds may rip roofs off nipa and cogon huts, damage rice crops and down banana plants:

LUZON

Northern and central portion of Palawan (Puerto Princesa City, Roxas, San Vicente, Dumaran, Araceli, Taytay, El Nido) including Calamian, Cuyo, and Cagayancillo Islands

VISAYAS

southern portion of Leyte (Baybay City, Javier, Abuyog, Mahaplag, Inopacan, Hindang, Hilongos, Bato, Matalom, Palompon, Merida, Isabel)

Southern Leyte

the central and southern portions of Cebu (Borbon, Tabuelan, Tuburan, Sogod, Catmon, Carmen, Asturias, Danao City, Compostela, Liloan, Consolacion, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, Cordoba, Balamban, Cebu City, Talisay City, Toledo City, Minglanilla, Naga City, Pinamungahan, San Fernando, Aloguinsan, Carcar, Barili, Sibonga, Dumanjug, Ronda, Alcantara, Moalboal, Argao, Dalaguete, Badian, Alegria, Alcoy, Boljoon, Oslob, Malabuyoc, Ginatilan, Samboan, Santander) including Camotes Islands

Bohol

Siquijor

Negros Oriental

Negros Occidental

Guimaras

central and southern portions of Iloilo (Ajuy, Barotac Viejo, San Enrique, San Rafael, Passi City, Bingawan, Calinog, Lambunao, Janiuay, Banate, Anilao, Dingle, Duenas, Badiangan, Barotac Nuevo, Zarraga, Pototan, Dumangas, Mina, New Lucena, Santa Barbara, Leganes, Iloilo City, Pavia, Cabatuan, Maasin, Alimodian, San Miguel, Leon, Oton, Tigbauan, Tubungan, Guimbal, Igbaras, Miagao, San Joaquin)

the southern portion of Antique (Valderrama, San Remigio, Sibalom, Hamtic, Tobias Fornier, Anini-Y, Bugasong, Laua-An, Patnongon, San Jose, Belison)

MINDANAO

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte

Surigao del Sur

Agusan del Norte

Agusan del Sur

Davao Oriental

Davao del Norte

Davao de Oro

Davao City

the northern portion of Davao del Sur (Santa Cruz, Digos City, Bansalan, Magsaysay, Matanao, Hagonoy)

Camiguin

Bukidnon

Misamis Oriental

Misamis Occidental

Lanao del Norte

Lanao del Sur

Maguindanao

Cotabato City

North Cotabato

Zamboanga del Sur

Zamboanga Sibugay

and the northern portion of Zamboanga del Norte (Baliguian, Gutalac, Kalawit, Labason, Tampilisan, Liloy, Salug, Bacungan, Godod, Sindangan, Siayan, Jose Dalman, Manukan, Sergio Osmena Sr., Pres. Manuel A. Roxas, Katipunan, Dipolog City, Polanco, Pinan, Mutia, La Libertad, Dapitan City, Sibutad, Rizal)

PAGASA said it is possible for vicky to emerge over the Sulu sea by Saturday morning or afternoon.

