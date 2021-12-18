Soldiers help a man during amid rains caused by Odette. Courtesy of 4th Infantry Division

The Philippine Army on Saturday said teams for rescue and retrieval operations have been deployed in areas badly hit by typhoon Odette, particularly in Caraga, Misamis and Cagayan de Oro.

Through the Fourth Infantry Division (4ID), the Army has committed 85 humanitarian assistance and disaster response (HADR) teams.

"These teams were either deployed or on alert for the conduct of rescue and retrieval operations to all affected areas in our area of responsibility (AOR) in coordination with the concerned Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Councils (DRRMCs) of the local government units,” the 4ID said in a statement.

Brig. Gen. Oliver Vesliño, acting Commander of 4th Infantry (Diamond) Division, said that 4ID shifted to HADR operations after Odette struck parts of Caraga region, parts of Misamis Oriental and Cagayan de Oro City on Thursday.

The 4ID’s line units coordinated with the regional, provincial and municipal DRRMCs for the conduct of disaster response operation and had a pre-disaster risk assessment to preempt further casualties and damages during the landfall of Odette.

Vesliño added that 4ID made available a total of 129 military trucks, including rubber boats, to support the LGUs for the implementation of force evacuation in flood-prone areas and rescue operations in areas that were directly hit by TS Odette.

Meanwhile, Vesliño hit an alleged CPP-NPA-NDF attack on soldiers while on their way to the DRRMC in Madrid town, Surigao del Sur in preparation for Odette landfall on December 15.

Two civilians were injured during the attack.