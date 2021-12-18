MANILA— Iloilo Governor Arthur Defensor Jr. said on Saturday that flights to and from his province have resumed following the onslaught of Typhoon Odette.

Defensor told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo that the province was slowly recovering from the storm, with flights resuming Friday afternoon. Sea trips have also been allowed, except those going to Palawan and Cagayan De Oro. Light vessels are still barred from going out to sea.

Meanwhile, some areas in Iloilo remain without power due to toppled power lines.

"Sa ngayon, dahil sa mga natumba na poste sa lahat ng sectors ng ating Iloilo Electric Cooperative, 'yung ating distributor, may mga areas pa tayo na walang kuryente," he said.

(As of now because of toppled power lines in all sectors of the Iloilo Electric Cooperative, our distributor, there are areas that still have no electricity.)

According to Defensor, the provincial government has started distributing relief goods alongside private sector donors mainly to those in evacuation centers. But many evacuated residents have already gone back to their homes, except those whose houses were heavily damaged by the storm.

Defensor added at least one resident was killed during Odette's onslaught, a security guard at the University of Philippines Visayas reservoir whose guard house was hit by a falling tree on Friday.

The provincial government is still deliberating whether to declare a state of calamity due to damage by Odette.

"We will determine that between now and Monday," he said. "Kung kaya pa naman, maybe there is no need for the Province of Iloilo to declare (for) the whole province."