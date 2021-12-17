Odette aftermath in Iloilo City

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Odette topples trees, electric posts in Iloilo City Kat Domingo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 17 2021 01:09 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Village officials aid motorists in passing underneath an electric post toppled by Typhoon Odette in Lapuz, Iloilo City on December 17, 2021. At least one person has been reported killed while thousands have been dislocated because of fallen trees and electric posts in the city. 1 woman in Iloilo City dead because of Odette, says mayor Treñas Read More: typhoon Odette Iloilo aftermath disaster /business/12/17/21/caap-releases-airport-status-update-on-damage-brought-by-odette/news/12/17/21/vancouvers-go-to-filipino-store-to-close-shop-after-over-4-decades/entertainment/12/17/21/yeng-constantino-nagdiwang-ng-ika-15-taon-sa-showbiz/video/news/12/17/21/doh-all-covid-19-jabs-safe-effective-as-expiry-spawns-confusion/business/12/17/21/spnec-lists-on-philippine-stock-exchangespnec-lists-on-philippine-stock-exchange