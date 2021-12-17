Odette aftermath in Iloilo City

MULTIMEDIA

Odette topples trees, electric posts in Iloilo City

Kat Domingo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Village officials aid motorists in passing underneath an electric post toppled by Typhoon Odette in Lapuz, Iloilo City on December 17, 2021. At least one person has been reported killed while thousands have been dislocated because of fallen trees and electric posts in the city.

Read More: typhoon Odette Iloilo aftermath disaster