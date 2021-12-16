Odette PH batters Cagayan De Oro City

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Typhoon Odette inundates parts of PH Handout, Philippine Coast Guard via Reuters Posted at Dec 16 2021 07:58 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Philippine Coast Guard personnel rescue residents from floods caused by Typhoon Odette in Cagayan De Oro City on Thursday. According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (NDRRMC), more than 98,000 residents have been evacuated from different regions in the country as a preemptive measure as the typhoon registered maximum sustained winds of 195 kilometers per hour (kph) with gusts of up to 240 kph, according to PAGASA. Higit 98K katao lumikas dahil sa bagyong Odette: NDRRMC PAGASA: Odette makes 2nd landfall over Dinagat Islands Read More: Odette PH Typhoon Odette Rai Bagyong Odette weather Philippine weather news PH weather news Odette landfall Cagayan De Oro PH Coast Guard /news/12/16/21/cebuano-journalist-wounded-in-shooting-incident/news/12/16/21/typhoon-odette-hammers-northern-bohol/video/entertainment/12/16/21/balik-trabaho-ni-angelica-panganiban-suportado-ng-bf/video/news/12/16/21/isko-gamot-kagamitan-para-sa-covid-response-dagdagan/news/12/16/21/up-history-dept-slams-heroes-removal-from-p1000-bill