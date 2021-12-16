Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Typhoon Odette inundates parts of PH

Handout, Philippine Coast Guard via Reuters

Posted at Dec 16 2021 07:58 PM

Odette PH batters Cagayan De Oro City

Philippine Coast Guard personnel rescue residents from floods caused by Typhoon Odette in Cagayan De Oro City on Thursday. According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (NDRRMC), more than 98,000 residents have been evacuated from different regions in the country as a preemptive measure as the typhoon registered maximum sustained winds of 195 kilometers per hour (kph) with gusts of up to 240 kph, according to PAGASA.

Read More:  Odette PH   Typhoon Odette   Rai   Bagyong Odette   weather   Philippine weather news   PH weather news   Odette landfall   Cagayan De Oro   PH Coast Guard  