Typhoon Odette made its second landfall over Cagdianao, Dinagat Islands at around 3:10 p.m., Dec. 16, 2021, according to PAGASA. Photo courtesy of PAGASA Facebook account

MANILA (UPDATE) — Typhoon Odette on Thursday afternoon made its second landfall over Cagdianao, Dinagat Islands, hours after it hit land over Siargao in Surigao del Norte, the state weather bureau said.

The country's 15th storm made its latest landfall around 3:10 p.m, PAGASA said. It first hit land over Siargao at 1:30 p.m.

The storm was packing maximum sustained winds of 195 kilometers per hour (kph) with gusts of up to 240 kph, PAGASA said in its 2 p.m. bulletin.

It is also moving west northwestward at a speed of 30 kph.

Odette is forecast to cross several provinces in Central and Western Visayas regions before emerging over the Sulu Sea Friday morning.

After passing near or in the vicinity of either Cuyo or Cagayancillo archipelago, it is seen to cross the northern or central portion of Palawan Friday afternoon or evening before emerging over the West Philippine Sea, PAGASA said.

Odette entered the Philippine area of responsibility on Tuesday night.

As of 2 p.m., the following areas are under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal Number 4, in which very destructive typhoon-force winds will prevail or are expected within 12 hours:

VISAYAS

Southern Leyte, the southwestern portion of Leyte (Hilongos, Bato, Matalom)

Bohol

Central and southern portions of Cebu (Lapu-Lapu City, Cordova, Cebu City, Mandaue City, Compostela, Liloan, Consolacion, Toledo City, City of Talisay, Minglanilla, City of Naga, Pinamungahan, San Fernando, City of Carcar, Aloguinsan, Barili, Sibonga, Dumanjug, Argao, Alcantara, Ronda, Moalboal, Badian, Dalaguete, Alcoy, Boljoon, Malabuyoc, Alegria)

MINDANAO

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands

Signal No. 3 was also raised over the following areas, where destructive typhoon-force winds may prevail within 18 hours:

VISAYAS

Rest of southern portion of Leyte (Abuyog, Mahaplag, Hindang, Inopacan, City of Baybay, Javier,

Macarthur)

Northern portion and extreme southern portion of Cebu (Camotes Islands, Tuburan, Catmon, Carmen, Danao City, Asturias, Balamban, Samboan, Ginatilan, Oslob, Santander, Dalaguete, Sogod)

Negros Oriental

Siquijor

Southern and central portions of Negros Occidental (Calatrava, San Carlos City, Salvador Benedicto, City of Talisay, Silay City, Bacolod City, Murcia, Bago City, Valladolid, Pulupandan, La Carlota City, San Enrique, La Castellana, Moises Padilla, Pontevedra, Hinigaran, Isabela, Binalbagan, City of Himamaylan, City of Kabankalan, Ilog, Cauayan, Candoni, City of Sipalay, Hinoba-An)

Guimaras

Southern portion of Iloilo (Iloilo City, Pavia, Leganes, Santa Barbara, San Miguel, Alimodian, Oton, Leon, Tigbauan, Tubungan, Igbaras, Guimbal, Miagao, San Joaquin, Dumangas, Zarraga, New Lucena, Cabatuan, Maasin)

Southern portion of Antique (San Remigio, Patnongon, Belison, San Jose, Sibalom, Hamtic, Tobias Fornier, Anini-Y)

MINDANAO

Northern portion of Agusan del Norte (Kitcharao, Jabonga, Santiago, Tubay, City of Cabadbaran)

Northern portion of Surigao del Sur (Carrascal, Cantilan, Madrid, Carmen, Lanuza, Cortes, City of Tandag)

Signal No. 2 was hoisted over the following areas, which could experience damaging gale-force to storm-force winds within 24 hours:

LUZON

Albay

Sorsogon

Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands

Romblon

Oriental Mindoro

Occidental Mindoro

Mainland Palawan including Kalayaan, Balabac, Cuyo, Calamian, and Cagayancillo Islands



VISAYAS

Northern Samar

Eastern Samar

Samar

Biliran

Rest of Leyte

Rest of Cebu

Rest of Negros Occidental

Rest of Iloilo

Capiz

Aklan

Rest of Antique



MINDANAO

Rest of Surigao del Sur

Agusan del Sur

Rest of Agusan del Norte

Extreme northern portion of Zamboanga del Norte (Dapitan City, Siayan, Sindangan, Jose Dalman, Manukan, Pres. Manuel A. Roxas, Katipunan, Sergio Osmeña Sr., Polanco, Dipolog City, Piñan, Mutia, La Libertad, Rizal, Sibutad)

Extreme northern portion of Zamboanga del Sur (Josefina, Molave, Mahayag, Dumingag, Tambulig)

Misamis Occidental

Northern portion of Lanao del Norte (Kolambugan, Maigo, Munai, Bacolod, Poona Piagapo, Kauswagan, Pantao Ragat, Matungao, Linamon, Baloi, Tagoloan, Pantar, Iligan City)

Misamis Oriental

Camiguin

Northern portion of Bukidnon (Cabanglasan, City of Malaybalay, Lantapan, Talakag, Baungon, Libona, Manolo Fortich, Sumilao, Impasug-Ong, Malitbog)

Northern portion of Lanao del Sur (Tagoloan II, Kapai)

The following areas, meanwhile, were placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal Number 1:

LUZON

Catanduanes

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Rest of Albay

Marinduque

Southern portion of Quezon (San Antonio, Tiaong, Candelaria, Sariaya, Dolores, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Padre Burgos, Atimonan, Agdangan, Unisan, Gumaca, Plaridel, Pitogo, Lopez, Guinayangan, Buenavista, Catanauan, General Luna, Macalelon, Mulanay, San Narciso, San Andres, San Francisco, Tagkawayan, Calauag, Quezon, Alabat, City of Tayabas, Perez)

Batangas

MINDANAO

Northern portion of Davao Oriental (Baganga, Cateel, Boston)

Northern portion of Davao de Oro (Laak, Mawab, Nabunturan,

Montevista, Monkayo, New Bataan, Compostela)

Northern portion of Davao del Norte (Talaingod, Santo Tomas, Kapalong, Asuncion, San Isidro, New Corella)

Rest of Bukidnon

Rest of Lanao del Norte

Rest of Lanao del Sur

Rest of northern portion of Zamboanga del Norte (Labason, Kalawit,Tampilisan, Liloy, Salug, Godod, Bacungan, Gutalac, Baliguian)

Rest of northern portion of Zamboanga del Sur (Bayog, Lakewood, Kumalarang, Guipos, Dumalinao, Tukuran, Ramon Magsaysay, Aurora, Sominot, Tigbao, Labangan, Pagadian City, Midsalip)

Northern portion of Zamboanga Sibugay (Titay, Ipil, Naga, Kabasalan, Siay, Diplahan, Buug)

NO CASUALTY SO FAR

No casualty related to the typhoon has been reported so far, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said.

"Prior to landfall, walang na-monitor, walang reported na casualty (we haven't monitored or there was no reported casualty)," Civil Defense Assistant Secretary Casiano Monilla said in a press briefing.

"We hope we could sustain that one, na walang maapektuhahan dito (no one will be affected) because we already conducted preemptive evacuation doon sa mga (on areas) highly probable na magkakaroon ng (to) landslide at (and) flooding," he added.

Data from the NDRMMC showed more than 98,000 people were evacuated ahead of the typhoon's landfall in the country.

Caraga has the most number of evacuees at 78,290, followed by Eastern Visayas (17,165), Central Visayas (2,336) and Northern Mindanao (300).

The NDRRMC also said 3,855 passengers, 1,616 rolling cargoes, 29 vessels and three motorized bancas were reported stranded due to the weather disturbance.

Meanwhile, dozens of cities and municipalities have suspended work and classes in preparation for Odette.



