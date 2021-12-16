MANILA (2nd UPDATE)—Tens of thousands were evacuated ahead of Typhoon Odette's landfall, officials said Thursday morning.

The typhoon is expected to hit land in the vicinity of Dinagat Islands, Siargao-Bucas Grande Islands, or the northern portion of Surigao del Sur between Thursday noon and afternoon.

In Eastern Samar, some 29,875 individuals or 8,743 families were evacuated as strong winds and heavy rains lashed the province, said Governor Ben Evardone.

The province is under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal Number 2, which might bring damaging gale- to storm-force winds within 24 hours, according to PAGASA.

"Malakas na ho ang hangin at ulan dito, binabayo na ho kami dito, lalong lalo na sa south ng province, lalo na sa Guiuan, Homnhon. Kahit nga po dito sa center ng aming lalawigan," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(We're experiencing strong winds and rains here, especially in the southern part of the province in Guiuan, Homonhon. Even here at the center of the province.)

"Wala nang pumalaot (No one has sailed) since yesterday and the other day po."

Some 1,997 families also fled their homes in Dinagat Islands, according to Gov. Arlene Bag-ao. Signal no. 3 was hoisted over the province, which might bring destructive typhoon-force winds within 18 hours.

"Medyo malambot na agad ang lupa namin. Sa ngayon sa perspective ko, malakas na ang hangin at mataas na rin ang tubig, malalaki na ang alon," she said.

(The soil here is already soft. In my perspective right now, the winds are already strong and the water is rising, the waves are big.)

"Medyo 2 araw na pong nakashelter ang mga bangka namin kaya wala na pong biyahe. Wala na rin laman yung palengke namin."

(We have set aside our boats for two days. Our markets also have no supply of fish.)

In Caraga region, some 700 families also fled to evacuation centers, according to the Office of Civil Defense.

“So, we’re expecting mas marami (more) this morning and we are consolidating the data. So 2,600 individuals yan na pre-emptive evacuated yesterday," said Liza Mazo, director of OCD-Caraga.

In Surigao City, more than 11,000 families were evacuated from their homes in preparation for typhoon Odette.

The weather bureau raised the red rainfall warning in Surigao City as the area continue to experience heavy rains and strong winds.

The City Disaster Office said 3,280 families or 11,268 residents have been evacuated.

In the entire province of Surigao del Norte, more than 51,000 residents or 17,034 families were moved to safer grounds.

The provincial government of Bohol also moved people away from their homes due to fears of flooding and landslides, Gov. Arthur Yap told TeleRadyo.

Among towns being monitored by local officials are Loboc, Maribojoc and Calape, he added.

Yap said schools had also been converted as temporary evacuation sites.

Airlines cancelled dozens of flights, while transport authorities banned sea and land travel in the central and southern Philippines, leaving thousands stranded at ports.

The Southeast Asian nation postponed the start of a mass vaccination drive in most parts of the country because of the storm.

The Philippines, an archipelago of more than 7,600 islands, sees around 20 tropical storms annually, causing floods and landslides.—With a report from Reuters