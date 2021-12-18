MANILA— The Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange said Saturday it expects to serve an average of up to 85,000 passengers daily as Christmas approaches.

PITX Corporate Affairs Head Jason Salvador told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo more and more Filipinos were going home from Metro Manila to the provinces for the holidays. He said the number of average daily passengers was already approaching pre-pandemic levels.

"Nag-aaverage na po tayo ng 70,000 passengers per day," he said. "Inaasahan natin siguro bago mag-pasko papalo ito ng around 80 to 85,000 per day."

(We're already seeing an average of 70,000 passengers per day. We expect this to reach between 80 and 85,000 per day before Christmas.)

But, he said, rides to Virac, Catanduanes and San Jose, Mindoro were suspended amid Typhoon Odette. Trips to Batangas were also put on pause due to congestion at Batangas Port.

With rising passenger numbers, PITX said it was strictly implementing minimum health protocols such as the mandatory wearing of face masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19. To maintain physical distancing, public transportation at the terminal was only allowed to be filled up to 70 percent capacity.

Salvador added that 100 percent of all workers at PITX, including drivers, were fully-vaccinated against COVID-19. However, unvaccinated passengers were still allowed to ride from the terminal.

"Ine-encourage po natin na kung bya-byahe po tayo mas maganda kung bakunado po tayo para at least alam natin na may dagdag na proteksyon tayo laban sa COVID-19," he said. "At may dalang proteksyon po tayo para sa mga kasama po natin sa pampublikong sasakyan."

(We encourage passengers who will travel to get vaccinated against COVID-19 so you know that you're protected from the disease and you have added protection for those with you on public transportation.)