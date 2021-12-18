Cebu Pacific on Saturday said it cancelled more flights pending the restoration of services at the Mactan Cebu International Airport and the Puerto Princesa International Airport in the wake of typhoon Odette.

"First international flight will be allowed to land at 6:00am on December 21, subject to change. Only 600 international arriving passengers per day will be allowed from December 21-25," Cebu Pacific said in a statement.

"Starting December 26, the quota will be raised to 850 per day."

As such, Cebu Pacific has canceled the following flights:

December 19, 2021

5J 005 Dubai - Cebu

5J 005 Dubai - Cebu December 20, 2021

5J 005 Dubai-Cebu

5J 005 Dubai-Cebu December 21, 2021

5J 582 Cebu - Manila

Meanwhile, operations at Puerto Princesa International Airport remain suspended to give authorities enough time to assess damage and to make the necessary repairs to ensure safe operations.

As such, Cebu Pacific has canceled the following flights for December 19, 2021:

5J 635 / 5J 636 Manila – Puerto Princesa – Manila

5J 637 / 5J 638 Manila – Puerto Princesa – Manila

5J 647 / 5J 648 Manila – Puerto Princesa - Manila

Cebu Pacific has also canceled Flight 5J 014 Manila–Dubai on December 20 due to operational limitations.

Cebu Pacific said affected passengers have been informed via contact details provided in the booking.

They are advised to select their preferred option below through the Manage Booking portal on the Cebu Pacific website (https://bit.ly/CEBmanageflight) until 30 days from date of departure: