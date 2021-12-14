MANILA - Cebu Pacific on Tuesday said its unit Aviation Partnership Philippines (Aplus) inaugurated an improved hangar in preparation for the recovery of air travel.

The renovation of the 3,112-square meter hangar was completed in November, Cebu Pacific said in a statement.

Aplus' hander can service A320, ATR aircraft and the A321neo, it said.

“This is a milestone not only for Cebu Pacific but more so for our subsidiary, Aplus. This inauguration is very timely and in line with the airline’s preparations for the expected recovery of the aviation industry,” Cebu Pacific Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Michael Ivan Shau.

The airline said this will also help the company optimize cost since it won't need to send aircraft to Clark or to any regional MRO.

“The Aplus hangar will allow for a reduced turnaround time for our existing and future airline customers. Working under a roof will surely boost personnel productivity and further enhance the quality of our services,” said Aplus General Manager Rico Ugdoracion.

Aplus said it also intends to get more local airlines as clients on top of its foreign airline customers for its transit business.

Cebu Pacific said it acquired Aplus in November 2020.

Aplus provides line maintenance, light aircraft checks and technical ramp handling, among others, to Cebu Pacific and other carriers with hubs in Manila, Cebu, Davao and Clark, apart from secondary airports in the Philippines.

