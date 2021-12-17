MANILA— The airport terminal in top tourist destination Siargao was wrecked following the onslaught of Typhoon Odette, a lawmaker said Friday morning.

Surigao del Norte First District Rep. Francisco Jose Matugas II shared this in a Facebook post, citing information from the airport's officer-in-charge Richard Alas.

He said, however, that the runway is clear of debris. This means planes and choppers carrying relief goods to the island can land safely.

Matugas said the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) will fly two choppers from Davao to make aerial assessment of the damage in Siargao and the whole of Surigao del Norte in the wake of the powerful storm.

A Philippine Coast Guard plane is also already en route to Siargao, Matugas said.

Surigao City Mayor Ernesto Matugas told ABS-CBN News early Friday that Odette ravaged the city of around 170,000 people for several hours, causing "severe" damage.

"The wind was very strong," Matugas said.

"Everything sustained damage— roofs blown off, access roads blocked by landslides."

Odette was a super typhoon when it slammed into surfing paradise Siargao Island on Thursday, packing maximum sustained winds of 195 kilometers an hour.