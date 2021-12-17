Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – Authorities are confirming reports of a death in Surigao City amid the onslaught of typhoon Odette.

“Wala rin kaming communication, but meron pong isang report, which they have to verify it ‘no na natabunan daw ng mga debris,” Mayor Ernesto Matugas told TeleRadyo.

Matugas noted, however, that they did their best to prepare for the typhoon and save as many lives as possible.

“Sa tingin ko rin, naka-prepare kami. Hindi pa namin alam kung talagang gaano karami ang casualty namin, pero dito sa city, marami kaming niligtas na mga buhay.”

The mayor appealed for help for his constituents, saying that he estimates the city to be “100 percent damaged.”

“Yes sa mga national agencies, please kailangan po namin ng inyong tulong, mga relief goods, help para sa mga clearing and pagbalik ng mga essential utilities dito po sa city. Talaga pong, halos nakikita ko, 100 percent ang pinsala.”

He added, “Mostly lahat talaga may damage ‘no, wala nang bubong. Access sa road, mga landlside, until now we’re trying to check every area ‘no, kung ano yung mga damages.”

“But we really have to clear first the road. Para makapasok ang mga supplies o mga equipments ‘no. Kailangan talaga naming tulong.”

Matugas said the city needs all the help it can get.

“Halos lahat ‘no, food, non-food-items, yeah rescue, clearing team, number one [yung] clearing team and mabalik agad yung communications.”

He also added that their public market has been badly damaged.

“Isa rin yan sa badly damaged ‘no ang public market ng city, talagang malakas talaga ang hangin, I mean, yung talaga yung number one na nagliliparan ang mga bubong, yung mga yero.”

National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) chief Ricardo Jalad also said they are verifying reports of a death in southern Mindanao due to the wrath of Odette.

“Kahapon merong initial na report kahapon ng hapon na merong unang casualty, isang tao na nabgasakan ng puno sa dyan sa southern Mindanao. But yan ay unofficial report.”

Jalad said their agency’s official assessment of the damage due to Odette will be out Friday morning.

--TeleRadyo, 17 December 2021