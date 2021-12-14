Sara Duterte backs 7 Senate bets including her dad

MANILA -Vice presidential aspirant and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio has named 7 candidates in her senatorial slate for the 2022 national elections.

Topping the list is her father, President Rodrigo Duterte, who is seeking a Senate seat in 2022.

Mayor Sara Duterte announces her six other senatorial candidates that include Harry Roque, Jinggoy Estrada, Mark Villar, Gibo Teodoro, Herbert Bautista and Loren Legarda. Number one on her list is President Rodrigo Roa Duterte. pic.twitter.com/B5sWP429qk — LAKAS-CMD (@Lakas_CMDph) December 14, 2021

The other candidates in her slate are former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque, former senator Jinggoy Estrada, resigned Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar, former Defense Secretary Gibo Teodoro, former Quezon City Mayor Herbert Bautista, and Antique Representative Loren Legarda.

Vice presidential candidate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte announces own six senatorial candidates: Harry Roque, Jinggoy Estrada, Mark Villar, Gibo Teodoro, Herbert Bautista, and Loren Legarda



📷 Lakas-CMD pic.twitter.com/5JlYKS38f9 — Jacque Manabat (@jacquemanabat) December 14, 2021

Duterte-Carpio, who is running with the only son and namesake of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, made the announcement Tuesday.

Marcos has also endorsed the candidacies of Estrada, Roque and Villar.