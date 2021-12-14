Home  >  News

Sara Duterte backs 7 Senate bets including her dad

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 14 2021 10:04 AM

MANILA -Vice presidential aspirant and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio has named 7 candidates in her senatorial slate for the 2022 national elections.

Topping the list is her father, President Rodrigo Duterte, who is seeking a Senate seat in 2022.

The other candidates in her slate are former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque, former senator Jinggoy Estrada, resigned Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar, former Defense Secretary Gibo Teodoro, former Quezon City Mayor Herbert Bautista, and Antique Representative Loren Legarda.

Duterte-Carpio, who is running with the only son and namesake of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, made the announcement Tuesday.

Marcos has also endorsed the candidacies of Estrada, Roque and Villar. 

