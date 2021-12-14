Sara Duterte backs 7 Senate bets including her dad

MANILA -Vice presidential aspirant and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio has named 7 candidates in her senatorial slate for the 2022 national elections.
Topping the list is her father, President Rodrigo Duterte, who is seeking a Senate seat in 2022.
The other candidates in her slate are former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque, former senator Jinggoy Estrada, resigned Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar, former Defense Secretary Gibo Teodoro, former Quezon City Mayor Herbert Bautista, and Antique Representative Loren Legarda.
Duterte-Carpio, who is running with the only son and namesake of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, made the announcement Tuesday.
Marcos has also endorsed the candidacies of Estrada, Roque and Villar.
Harry Roque, Jinggoy Estrada, Mark Villar, Gibo Teodoro, Herbert Bautista, and Loren Legarda, Sara Duterte, Bongbong Marcos, Halalan 2022